Photo 1680
Fright Night
Scream your face off ...
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
7
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2045
photos
371
followers
53
following
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
Tags
woods
,
bats
,
forest
,
halloween
,
monochrome
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great light
November 1st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, well done.
November 1st, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool and creepy. The ICM effect really suits this image.
November 1st, 2022
Leslie
ace
love it
November 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh, well done!
November 1st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Oh, nicely done. I love the bats and the b&w.
November 1st, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture and nice to get the bats in there.
November 1st, 2022
