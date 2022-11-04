Previous
Wabi-Sabi-Bark by pdulis
Photo 1684

Wabi-Sabi-Bark

The serpentine feeding galleries of the The emerald ash borer ...
4th November 2022

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Danette Thompson
Fascinating
November 5th, 2022  
Sue
Winderful
November 5th, 2022  
Milanie
This really is fascinating
November 5th, 2022  
Bill
Really nice capture of a sad situation. These invasive insects are doing so much damage.
November 5th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger
Oh my.. fascinating and depressing but great shot
November 5th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon
Cool to see this. I've heard of the emerald ash borer and all the destruction it causes but never seen this before.
November 5th, 2022  
