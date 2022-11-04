Sign up
Photo 1684
Wabi-Sabi-Bark
The serpentine feeding galleries of the The emerald ash borer ...
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
Tags
the
,
bark
,
ash
,
emerald
,
borer
,
wabi-sari
Danette Thompson
ace
Fascinating
November 5th, 2022
Sue
Winderful
November 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This really is fascinating
November 5th, 2022
Bill
ace
Really nice capture of a sad situation. These invasive insects are doing so much damage.
November 5th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh my.. fascinating and depressing but great shot
November 5th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool to see this. I've heard of the emerald ash borer and all the destruction it causes but never seen this before.
November 5th, 2022
