Pakistani Girl by pdulis
Photo 1690

Pakistani Girl

Just finished a 2 day photo expo in Toronto - great chance to capture some model portrait photos in great lighting conditions :)
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
