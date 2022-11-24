Previous
Next
Mommy & Daughter Moment by pdulis
Photo 1704

Mommy & Daughter Moment

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future ...
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful words.
November 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice shot.
November 25th, 2022  
eDorre ace
Sweet
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise