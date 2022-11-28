Sign up
Photo 1707
Sunrise on the Farm
Its just another day on the Amish farm
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
2072
photos
366
followers
53
following
10
10
2
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
26th November 2022 10:37am
Tags
sunrise
,
farm
,
amish
Harbie
ace
Beautiful!
November 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and golden colour.
November 28th, 2022
