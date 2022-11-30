Previous
St.Augustine Harbour by pdulis
St.Augustine Harbour

Saint Augustine Florida is the oldest European city in the United States. The area was first visited by Ponce de Leon in 1513. The St. Augustine Inlet is by far the most dynamic part of the area where sunrise photos are spectacular.
Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
