Photo 1711
Florida Sweat
Sometimes serendipity comes into play. While working out in the gym this morning, I saw this incredible view ...
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
7
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
2076
photos
366
followers
53
following
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st December 2022 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
rain
,
palm
,
florida
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, what a workout to cause so much condensation ;-)
December 1st, 2022
marius popa
It is like a print ! Love it!
December 1st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Amazing what water droplets can do. Pretty scene anyway, but extra special with the water.
December 1st, 2022
Judith Johnson
Stunning with the moisture on the window
December 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view. I just look at a TV screen or a blank wall when I go to the gym.
December 1st, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a neat capture of that view
December 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super - adds to the view beyond!
December 1st, 2022
