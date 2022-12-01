Previous
Florida Sweat by pdulis
Florida Sweat

Sometimes serendipity comes into play. While working out in the gym this morning, I saw this incredible view ...
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, what a workout to cause so much condensation ;-)
December 1st, 2022  
marius popa
It is like a print ! Love it!
December 1st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Amazing what water droplets can do. Pretty scene anyway, but extra special with the water.
December 1st, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Stunning with the moisture on the window
December 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view. I just look at a TV screen or a blank wall when I go to the gym.
December 1st, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a neat capture of that view
December 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super - adds to the view beyond!
December 1st, 2022  
