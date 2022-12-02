Previous
Contemplative Moments by pdulis
Contemplative Moments

When contemplative moments occur, spiritual experiences seem to deepen. . . .
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
What wonderful colors to make the mood - so nicely composed
December 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
All the elements of a fabulous pic
December 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 3rd, 2022  
