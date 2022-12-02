Sign up
Photo 1712
Contemplative Moments
When contemplative moments occur, spiritual experiences seem to deepen. . . .
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
2077
photos
366
followers
53
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th November 2022 10:15am
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
st
,
sunrise
,
florida
,
augustine
Milanie
ace
What wonderful colors to make the mood - so nicely composed
December 3rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
All the elements of a fabulous pic
December 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 3rd, 2022
