Palm Tree reflects by pdulis
Photo 1714

Palm Tree reflects

The dance of the palm trees, the oceans calling, the first rays of sun are a glorious sight to behold.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Mags ace
The reflections are so clear - like a mirror.
December 5th, 2022  
Julie Ryan
Love it
December 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Superb reflections...great tones
December 5th, 2022  
