Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1714
Palm Tree reflects
The dance of the palm trees, the oceans calling, the first rays of sun are a glorious sight to behold.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
2079
photos
366
followers
53
following
469% complete
View this month »
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd December 2022 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sunrise
,
palm
,
lauderdale
,
ft.
Mags
ace
The reflections are so clear - like a mirror.
December 5th, 2022
Julie Ryan
Love it
December 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Superb reflections...great tones
December 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close