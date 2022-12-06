Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1716
Footprints in the Sand
Leave footprints of love and kindness wherever you go ...
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
Photo Details
Views
Comments: 4
Fav's
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th December 2022 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
footprints
,
florida
,
pompano
Rick
ace
Great shot.
December 7th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That’s a nice shot. I like that you only show the legs of the runner.
December 7th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder if she is running or walking. The footprint goes further down into the sand at the front so guess its running!
December 7th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
That's a fabulous capture! very fun
December 7th, 2022
