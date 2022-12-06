Previous
Footprints in the Sand by pdulis
Photo 1716

Footprints in the Sand

Leave footprints of love and kindness wherever you go ...
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
To my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot.
December 7th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That’s a nice shot. I like that you only show the legs of the runner.
December 7th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I wonder if she is running or walking. The footprint goes further down into the sand at the front so guess its running!
December 7th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
That's a fabulous capture! very fun
December 7th, 2022  
