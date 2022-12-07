Previous
Little Venice by pdulis
Photo 1717

Little Venice

Fort Lauderdale contains more than 300 miles of canals that weave through this area of Florida. It has the nickname "Venice of America." Wonderful place to explore.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Peter Dulis

Corinne C ace
Looks fun. Beautiful pic
December 8th, 2022  
Rick ace
Didn't realize that. Awesome capture.
December 8th, 2022  
