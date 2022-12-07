Sign up
Photo 1717
Little Venice
Fort Lauderdale contains more than 300 miles of canals that weave through this area of Florida. It has the nickname "Venice of America." Wonderful place to explore.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
2082
photos
368
followers
53
following
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th December 2022 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
little
,
canal
,
boats
,
venice
,
florida
,
fort
,
lauderdale
Corinne C
ace
Looks fun. Beautiful pic
December 8th, 2022
Rick
ace
Didn't realize that. Awesome capture.
December 8th, 2022
