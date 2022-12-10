Sign up
Photo 1720
Youthful-Elegance
Youthful Elegance is about creating a positive impact on the world through the areas of beauty and wellness, uplifting your body, mind & soul
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
2
2
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
2085
photos
369
followers
53
following
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th December 2022 10:24am
Tags
ocean
,
yoga
,
sunrise
,
florida
Milanie
ace
Wow - and held her balance long enough for your shot. What a stunning silhouette
December 11th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Youthful elegance and flexibility!
December 11th, 2022
