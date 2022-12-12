Previous
The Ancient Spanish Monastery by pdulis
The Ancient Spanish Monastery

Originally built in Sacramenia in northern Spain, this was home to the Cistercian monks for almost 700 years before being disassembled and moved to the US. If only these walls could talk, what stories could they tell us.
Peter Dulis

