Photo 1722
The Ancient Spanish Monastery
Originally built in Sacramenia in northern Spain, this was home to the Cistercian monks for almost 700 years before being disassembled and moved to the US. If only these walls could talk, what stories could they tell us.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
2087
photos
369
followers
53
following
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th December 2022 1:32pm
Tags
miami
,
ancient
,
spanish
,
monks
,
monastery
