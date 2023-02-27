Previous
Next
Tulip Flower by pdulis
Photo 1798

Tulip Flower

Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John M ace
A gorgeous shot of the tulip. I really like the blue filter.
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely editing fav
February 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
So true. Having flowers in our house helped us get through covid isolation when everything was shutdown. I love this beautiful image. It has an abstract feel, but still has a very realistic image of the flower. Very creative. Beautiful.
February 28th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great capture and processing.
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise