Photo 1798
Tulip Flower
Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
4
4
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
2163
photos
371
followers
53
following
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
flower
,
abstract
,
tulip
John M
A gorgeous shot of the tulip. I really like the blue filter.
February 28th, 2023
Dawn
Lovely editing fav
February 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
So true. Having flowers in our house helped us get through covid isolation when everything was shutdown. I love this beautiful image. It has an abstract feel, but still has a very realistic image of the flower. Very creative. Beautiful.
February 28th, 2023
Rick
Great capture and processing.
February 28th, 2023
