Abstract Lily by pdulis
Photo 1799

Abstract Lily

Where flowers bloom so does hope ...
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Peter Dulis

Lovely. How did you do that?
March 1st, 2023  
Thanks Suzanne - its 2 photos superimposed over each other - one a flower photo and the other a abstract background I created :)
March 1st, 2023  
