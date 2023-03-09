Previous
O Canada eh! by pdulis
Photo 1808

O Canada eh!

It’s the moose wonderful time of the year ... :)
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Elisa Smith ace
Ha ha, love the skyline and the pinkish hue of the snow.
March 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image all round
March 10th, 2023  
