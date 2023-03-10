Previous
Snowy Cardinal by pdulis
Photo 1809

Snowy Cardinal

Another snow storm hits Toronto. Birds so happy to find my feeder ;)
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Truly beautiful! I would love this photo on a calendar!
March 11th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
So beautiful! Lovely photo!
March 11th, 2023  
Liz Milne ace
Gorgeous capture of a beautiful bird!
March 11th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Love the cardinal against the snow!
March 11th, 2023  
Felix Mantia M. ace
Red against a white background sharp.
March 11th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
March 11th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Cardinals look so nice in the snow
March 11th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful. Love the little top feathers.
March 11th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
I bet
March 11th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
That gorgeous bird even looks cold.
March 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous and well fed against the snow! Fav
March 11th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific capture!
You will see the situation was much the same at my place. 😁
March 11th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Those cardinals really stand out in snow. Beautiful capture. It would make a terrific holiday card.
March 11th, 2023  
