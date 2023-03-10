Sign up
Photo 1809
Snowy Cardinal
Another snow storm hits Toronto. Birds so happy to find my feeder ;)
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
13
8
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2174
photos
371
followers
53
following
495% complete
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th March 2023 3:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cardinal
Barb
ace
Truly beautiful! I would love this photo on a calendar!
March 11th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
So beautiful! Lovely photo!
March 11th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Gorgeous capture of a beautiful bird!
March 11th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Love the cardinal against the snow!
March 11th, 2023
Felix Mantia M.
ace
Red against a white background sharp.
March 11th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
March 11th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Cardinals look so nice in the snow
March 11th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful. Love the little top feathers.
March 11th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I bet
March 11th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
That gorgeous bird even looks cold.
March 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous and well fed against the snow! Fav
March 11th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific capture!
You will see the situation was much the same at my place. 😁
March 11th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Those cardinals really stand out in snow. Beautiful capture. It would make a terrific holiday card.
March 11th, 2023
You will see the situation was much the same at my place. 😁