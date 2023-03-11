Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1810
Winter Gazebo
If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant...
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2175
photos
371
followers
53
following
495% complete
View this month »
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th March 2023 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cloudy
,
gazebo
,
lake
,
ontario
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
March 12th, 2023
