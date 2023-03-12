Previous
Wild Winter Trees by pdulis
Photo 1811

Wild Winter Trees

I love winter trees with their branches reaching up to heaven longing for the warmth of the summer sun ...
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Corinne C ace
Lovely capture
March 13th, 2023  
Gosia ace
Like a painting
March 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely scene
March 13th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice subtle colors
March 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice shot
March 13th, 2023  
