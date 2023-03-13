Previous
House Sparrows by pdulis
Photo 1812

House Sparrows

Hey, did you hear about the bird movie that got nominated for the Oscars. It was called ‘The Lord of the Wings.’
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
LManning (Laura) ace
Groan… 😁
March 14th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love your lighting here
March 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lol Lovely capture of these Sparrows though
March 14th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
I'll have to tell my grandkids that one.
March 14th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
Too cute. I have plenty of them in my yard!
March 14th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lol
March 14th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Cute!
March 14th, 2023  
