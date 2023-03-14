Previous
Prince of Wales Winter Shore by pdulis
Photo 1813

Prince of Wales Winter Shore

This small but hidden park in the west end of the city offers a beautiful view of the city skyline
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition and splendid colors
March 15th, 2023  
Allison Williams ace
Beautiful sky, beautiful light.
March 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
March 15th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Everything is so in focus and beautifully finished shot! fav
March 15th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful.i find myself wondering re how one could balance the weight of this shot left and right
March 15th, 2023  
