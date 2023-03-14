Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1813
Prince of Wales Winter Shore
This small but hidden park in the west end of the city offers a beautiful view of the city skyline
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2178
photos
369
followers
54
following
496% complete
View this month »
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th May 2020 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
of
,
park
,
lake
,
toronto
,
prince
,
ontario
,
wales
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful composition and splendid colors
March 15th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful sky, beautiful light.
March 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
March 15th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Everything is so in focus and beautifully finished shot! fav
March 15th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful.i find myself wondering re how one could balance the weight of this shot left and right
March 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close