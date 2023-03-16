Sign up
Photo 1815
Legbar chickens
What do you call a great chicken?
Impeckable :)
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
4
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2180
photos
370
followers
54
following
497% complete
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
16th March 2023 5:08pm
Tags
chicken
,
hens
Brian
ace
LOL. Great POV
March 17th, 2023
Rick
ace
LoL. Great shot and humor.
March 17th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Very cute. They look like they are having a conversation.
March 17th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Ha ha ha [groaning] very punny. Wonder what they thinking and/or talking about.
March 17th, 2023
