Previous
Next
Legbar chickens by pdulis
Photo 1815

Legbar chickens

What do you call a great chicken?

Impeckable :)
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
LOL. Great POV
March 17th, 2023  
Rick ace
LoL. Great shot and humor.
March 17th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Very cute. They look like they are having a conversation.
March 17th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Ha ha ha [groaning] very punny. Wonder what they thinking and/or talking about.
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise