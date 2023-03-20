Previous
Winter is over, or is it? by pdulis
Photo 1819

Winter is over, or is it?

Today marks the official first day of spring 2023 in the Northern Hemisphere, but it’s also the first day of fall for those south of the equator.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Mallory
Wow, what a gorgeous capture this is.
March 21st, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Love this
March 21st, 2023  
*lynn
beautiful shot ... amazing ice shapes
March 21st, 2023  
Allison Maltese
This is a beautiful shot of the ice breaking up. I like the way the round floating shapes make their own pattern.
March 21st, 2023  
Megan
Certainly doesn't look like winter is over! Beautiful shot though.
March 21st, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely fav
March 21st, 2023  
