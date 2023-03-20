Sign up
Photo 1819
Winter is over, or is it?
Today marks the official first day of spring 2023 in the Northern Hemisphere, but it’s also the first day of fall for those south of the equator.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Tags
snow
,
sunset
,
winter
,
spring
,
ontario
Mallory
ace
Wow, what a gorgeous capture this is.
March 21st, 2023
Julie Ryan
Love this
March 21st, 2023
*lynn
ace
beautiful shot ... amazing ice shapes
March 21st, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
This is a beautiful shot of the ice breaking up. I like the way the round floating shapes make their own pattern.
March 21st, 2023
Megan
ace
Certainly doesn't look like winter is over! Beautiful shot though.
March 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely fav
March 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
