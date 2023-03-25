Previous
Chippie by pdulis
Chippie

So tame he would fill his cheeks with seeds right out of my hand
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community.
Christina ace
Well how cute is that!
March 26th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Too cute
March 26th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Such a cute shot.
March 26th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
March 26th, 2023  
