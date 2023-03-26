Previous
Sunset Walk by pdulis
Sunset Walk

The Toronto waterfront runs along Lake Ontario in the city of Toronto and spans 46 kilometres. Wonderful place to hike, walk or roller blade
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
Wendy Stout ace
Fabulous picture
March 27th, 2023  
Mallory ace
Wow, what a stunning shot this is.
March 27th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Lovely shot. Love the curves of the beach and the buildings and people silhouettes.
March 27th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love those curves
March 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous silhouette.
March 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I really like this silhouette shot. Favourite
March 27th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love the blue and gold with the silhouettes.
March 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Stunning fav
March 27th, 2023  
