Photo 1830
Weeping Willow
This old Willow tree must be a happy tree with it's glorious sunrise view :)
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
5
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2195
photos
367
followers
53
following
501% complete
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th March 2023 9:48am
Privacy
Public
tree
,
park
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
willow
,
ontario
,
coronation
Dawn
ace
Lovely light and must look great when leaves are out
April 1st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful golden light.
April 1st, 2023
Iris N
ace
what a great tree!
April 1st, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful light and tree.
April 1st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful branch patterns
April 1st, 2023
