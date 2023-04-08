Sign up
Photo 1838
Sunrise Grasses
The sound of 'gentle stillness' is the most beautiful sound ...
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
7
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2203
photos
367
followers
53
following
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
Views
3
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th April 2023 9:21am
Privacy
Public
Tags
morning
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
reeds
,
grasses
,
ontario.
Diana
ace
Ever so beautiful!
April 8th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, beautiful!
April 8th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Beautiful and serene
April 8th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Lush view. I love the golden backlighting on the fluffy grass seedheads
April 8th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fantastic
April 8th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful grass
April 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
April 8th, 2023
