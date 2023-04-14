Previous
Lakeview Sunrise by pdulis
Lakeview Sunrise

Not every lake dreams to be an ocean. Blessed are the ones who are happy with whom they are...
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Wendy Stout ace
Great shot
April 14th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, peaceful!
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
