Photo 1844
Lakeview Sunrise
Not every lake dreams to be an ocean. Blessed are the ones who are happy with whom they are...
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2209
photos
367
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th April 2023 8:33am
Tags
sunrise
lake
ontario
balsam
Wendy Stout
ace
Great shot
April 14th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, peaceful!
April 14th, 2023
