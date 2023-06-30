Sign up
Previous
Photo 1921
The Greatest Show on Earth
I like to think of nature as a miracle of creation, through which God speaks to us every hour, if only we would tune in...
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th June 2023 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
chairs
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
Milanie
ace
Your composition is wonderful
July 1st, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Nice spiritual image, good that you waited until the birds and the duck were in position. ;-)
July 1st, 2023
Julie Ryan
That looks inviting
July 1st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
So peaceful!
July 1st, 2023
Cathy
So agree! Our world is so noisy that it is often hard to ‘be still and know God. Lovely serene scene. Wish I were there.
July 1st, 2023
