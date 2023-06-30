Previous
The Greatest Show on Earth by pdulis
Photo 1921

The Greatest Show on Earth

I like to think of nature as a miracle of creation, through which God speaks to us every hour, if only we would tune in...
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Your composition is wonderful
July 1st, 2023  
Nice spiritual image, good that you waited until the birds and the duck were in position. ;-)
July 1st, 2023  
Julie Ryan
That looks inviting
July 1st, 2023  
So peaceful!
July 1st, 2023  
Cathy
So agree! Our world is so noisy that it is often hard to ‘be still and know God. Lovely serene scene. Wish I were there.
July 1st, 2023  
