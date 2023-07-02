Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1923
Fishing Buddies
Sharing the fun of fishing turns strangers into friends in a few hours...
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2288
photos
364
followers
52
following
526% complete
View this month »
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
fishing
,
ontario
Milanie
ace
Beautiful sky - such a peaceful scene
July 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close