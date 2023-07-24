Sign up
Previous
Photo 1945
Country Living
God made the country, and man made the town.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2310
photos
361
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th July 2023 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
country
Rick
ace
Lovely capture. Looks like that barn could use some work.
July 25th, 2023
