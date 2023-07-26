Sign up
Previous
Photo 1947
camping Adventures
Wilderness is not a luxury but a necessity of the human spirit …
(Sorry I won’t be able to respond to all your wonderful photos, as i am in a remote area)
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2312
photos
361
followers
52
following
sunset
tent
camping
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome - I want to be there
July 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
What an idyllic spot to camp.
July 27th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Awesomeness
July 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What’s great place to camp.
July 27th, 2023
