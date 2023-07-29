Previous
Manitoulin Island South Baymouth by pdulis
Photo 1950

Manitoulin Island South Baymouth

South Bay is the large bay with a fairly narrow opening to Lake Huron. Visitors to Manitoulin arriving via the MS Chi Cheemaun at the ferry docks at South Baymouth can see these unusual pitted rocks and light house
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Islandgirl
Beautiful spot, I love Manitoulin island and taking the Chi Cheemaun from Tobermory!
July 30th, 2023  
Corinne C
Fabulous view!
July 30th, 2023  
gloria jones
Another stunner...
July 30th, 2023  
