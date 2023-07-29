Sign up
Photo 1950
Manitoulin Island South Baymouth
South Bay is the large bay with a fairly narrow opening to Lake Huron. Visitors to Manitoulin arriving via the MS Chi Cheemaun at the ferry docks at South Baymouth can see these unusual pitted rocks and light house
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
island
lighthouse
manitoulin
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful spot, I love Manitoulin island and taking the Chi Cheemaun from Tobermory!
July 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous view!
July 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Another stunner...
July 30th, 2023
