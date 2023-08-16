Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1968
At the beach
Just another day at the beach, Temps were prefect just to hang out :)
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2333
photos
353
followers
51
following
539% complete
View this month »
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th August 2023 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
lake
,
ontario
Suzanne
ace
Planning a trip to Canada in 2024. What beach is that please? Recommendations?
August 17th, 2023
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
August 17th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That looks pretty tranquil. Nice clouds.
August 17th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Another great shot, composition
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close