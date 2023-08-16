Previous
At the beach by pdulis
Photo 1968

At the beach

Just another day at the beach, Temps were prefect just to hang out :)
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Planning a trip to Canada in 2024. What beach is that please? Recommendations?
August 17th, 2023  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
August 17th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That looks pretty tranquil. Nice clouds.
August 17th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Another great shot, composition
August 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise