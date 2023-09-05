Sign up
Photo 1988
Good Morning Sunshine
Another great day for a canoe ride :)
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
canoe
,
balsam
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful sunrise colors
September 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous colors
September 6th, 2023
