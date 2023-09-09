Sign up
Photo 1992
The Lonely Lake Tree
Lonely trees are not lonely; they have their eternal companies: Songs of the birds; shadows of the clouds; lights of the Moon; whispers of the winds and the magic of a sunrise ...
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
tree
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
balsam
Corinne C
ace
Wow, it's beautiful Peter!
September 10th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Oh how fabulous this is. 💛
September 10th, 2023
Nada
ace
So beautifully serene. The words apply just as well to lonely people as well.
September 10th, 2023
