The Lonely Lake Tree by pdulis
Photo 1992

The Lonely Lake Tree

Lonely trees are not lonely; they have their eternal companies: Songs of the birds; shadows of the clouds; lights of the Moon; whispers of the winds and the magic of a sunrise ...
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Wow, it's beautiful Peter!
September 10th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh how fabulous this is. 💛
September 10th, 2023  
Nada ace
So beautifully serene. The words apply just as well to lonely people as well.
September 10th, 2023  
