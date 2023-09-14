Previous
Goodbye Summer by pdulis
Photo 1997

Goodbye Summer

September is a thirty-days long goodbye to summer ...
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones
Fantastic cityscape...great blue shades, composition
September 15th, 2023  
