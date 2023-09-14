Sign up
Previous
Photo 1997
Goodbye Summer
September is a thirty-days long goodbye to summer ...
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th September 2023 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
mimico
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic cityscape...great blue shades, composition
September 15th, 2023
