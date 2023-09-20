Sign up
Photo 2003
Life Adventures
Fill your life with adventures, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
children
walk
*lynn
ace
heartwarming
September 21st, 2023
