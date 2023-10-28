Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2041
What A Day for a Day Dream
Custom made for a day dreamin' boy ...
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2406
photos
345
followers
51
following
559% complete
View this month »
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th October 2023 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
fall
,
autumn
,
lake
,
edge
,
ontario
,
waters
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful story telling pic
October 29th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks so serene.
October 29th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wonderful
October 29th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the comp. Beautiful view. Does look like a serene afternoon.
October 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close