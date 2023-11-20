Previous
Golden Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2064

Golden Sunset

When the sun has set, no candle can replace it...
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Agnes ace
Very special
November 20th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
Beautiful sunset colours and love the ICM and the reflection
November 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like fire.
November 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Awesome!
November 20th, 2023  
