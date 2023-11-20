Sign up
Photo 2064
Golden Sunset
When the sun has set, no candle can replace it...
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Comments
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
sunset
abstract
forest
icm
Agnes
ace
Very special
November 20th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
Beautiful sunset colours and love the ICM and the reflection
November 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like fire.
November 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Awesome!
November 20th, 2023
