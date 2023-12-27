Sign up
Previous
Photo 2101
Endless Track
You may not know where the track ends, but persevere and you shall see ...
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th December 2023 3:24pm
Tags
tracks
train
