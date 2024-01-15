Sign up
Previous
Photo 2120
Butterfly Sunset
Butterflies gather by the window to watch the last rays of the day ...
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2485
photos
343
followers
50
following
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
butterfly
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful. I like the contrast of an equatorial atmosphere inside while snowing outside.
January 16th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Love that plant!
January 16th, 2024
