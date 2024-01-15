Previous
Butterfly Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2120

Butterfly Sunset

Butterflies gather by the window to watch the last rays of the day ...
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful. I like the contrast of an equatorial atmosphere inside while snowing outside.
January 16th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Love that plant!
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise