Previous
Photo 2133
Frozen Carnation
Carnations are beautiful flowers that come in various colors and symbolize love, admiration, and gratitude.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
1
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2498
photos
344
followers
49
following
584% complete
View this month »
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th January 2024 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
frozen
,
carnation
Bec
ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2024
365 Project
