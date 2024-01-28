Previous
Frozen Carnation by pdulis
Photo 2133

Frozen Carnation

Carnations are beautiful flowers that come in various colors and symbolize love, admiration, and gratitude.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bec ace
Lovely
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise