Photo 2134
Garden Mum
The Garden Mum is a Chinese native that has been cultivated as a medicinal and decorated plant for over 2000 years.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
2
3
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
Tags
flower
frozen
mum
Rick
Interesting display for the flower. Great shot.
January 30th, 2024
Dorothy
Nice, looks like it's frozen?
January 30th, 2024
