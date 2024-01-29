Previous
Garden Mum by pdulis
Garden Mum

The Garden Mum is a Chinese native that has been cultivated as a medicinal and decorated plant for over 2000 years.
Rick ace
Interesting display for the flower. Great shot.
January 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Nice, looks like it’s frozen?
January 30th, 2024  
