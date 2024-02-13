Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2149
Swan Lake
Swans are majestic, beautiful looking creatures, especially when floating on the lake ...
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2514
photos
346
followers
49
following
588% complete
View this month »
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
swan
,
theme-february2024
Allison Maltese
ace
A beautiful image. I love all of the detail in the lacy tree branches.
February 14th, 2024
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous!
February 14th, 2024
Bill
Very nice. Nice use of the tree to frame the shot.
February 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful.
February 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous tree silhouette
February 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
February 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close