Swan Lake by pdulis
Photo 2149

Swan Lake

Swans are majestic, beautiful looking creatures, especially when floating on the lake ...
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Allison Maltese
A beautiful image. I love all of the detail in the lacy tree branches.
February 14th, 2024  
Lisa Poland
Gorgeous!
February 14th, 2024  
Bill
Very nice. Nice use of the tree to frame the shot.
February 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful.
February 14th, 2024  
gloria jones
Fabulous tree silhouette
February 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome
February 14th, 2024  
