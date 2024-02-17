Previous
The Old Willow Tree by pdulis
The Old Willow Tree

Standing beside this magnificent tree is a truly humbling experience, imagining all the years and history it has seen, the storms it has withstood, the children that have climbed its limbs
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 18th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Marvelous
February 18th, 2024  
