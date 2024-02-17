Sign up
Previous
Photo 2153
The Old Willow Tree
Standing beside this magnificent tree is a truly humbling experience, imagining all the years and history it has seen, the storms it has withstood, the children that have climbed its limbs
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th February 2024 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
willow
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
February 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Marvelous
February 18th, 2024
