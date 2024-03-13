Previous
Farmland Sunset by pdulis
Photo 2178

Farmland Sunset

Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky...
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Allison Maltese ace
It tells the story of isolation on this big plain. A lovely serene image.
March 14th, 2024  
Bill
Spectacular shot. Love your composition and subject matter.
March 14th, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful. Where are you going to be in Fla.
March 14th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
@rickster549 - thanks Rick - heading down to Pompano beach ;)
March 14th, 2024  
