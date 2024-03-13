Sign up
Previous
Photo 2178
Farmland Sunset
Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky...
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
iPhone 13
iPhone 13
Taken
13th March 2024 7:19pm
Tags
sunset
,
farm
Allison Maltese
ace
It tells the story of isolation on this big plain. A lovely serene image.
March 14th, 2024
Bill
Spectacular shot. Love your composition and subject matter.
March 14th, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful. Where are you going to be in Fla.
March 14th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
@rickster549
- thanks Rick - heading down to Pompano beach ;)
March 14th, 2024
