Previous
Photo 2179
Embracing the Countryside
The country life is amazing, for there we see the hand of God...
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
4
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
365 - The 2nd Year
sunset
rural
ontario
countryside
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely show with beautiful colors.
March 15th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sunset!
March 15th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Exquisite colors!
March 15th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Wonderful....love big skies.
March 15th, 2024
