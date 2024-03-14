Previous
Embracing the Countryside by pdulis
Photo 2179

Embracing the Countryside

The country life is amazing, for there we see the hand of God...
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely show with beautiful colors.
March 15th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful sunset!
March 15th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Exquisite colors!
March 15th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wonderful....love big skies.
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise