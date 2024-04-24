Previous
Magnolia Bloom by pdulis
Photo 2220

Magnolia Bloom

As spring starts to surface and the trees begin to bloom, we can see God's reminder to align our hearts to the new thing He's doing
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Lovely capture.
April 25th, 2024  
Beautiful
April 25th, 2024  
