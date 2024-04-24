Sign up
Previous
Photo 2220
Magnolia Bloom
As spring starts to surface and the trees begin to bloom, we can see God's reminder to align our hearts to the new thing He's doing
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2585
photos
346
followers
48
following
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th April 2024 3:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
magnolia
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
April 25th, 2024
amyK
ace
Beautiful
April 25th, 2024
