Previous
Photo 2227
Swam Swim
Swans are majestic, beautiful looking creatures.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2592
photos
346
followers
48
following
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st May 2024 8:10am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
lake
,
ontario
,
swam.
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌⭐️
May 2nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Mystical...
May 2nd, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
May 2nd, 2024
